PTI’s call for remittance boycott fails as overseas Pakistanis prioritize family over politics

Despite former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for overseas Pakistanis to limit remittances as a form of civil disobedience, Pakistan’s remittance inflows have surged, indicating that economic necessities outweigh political allegiance for most expatriates.

In December 2024, while incarcerated, Khan urged overseas Pakistanis to boycott remittances to pressure the government, arguing that restricting this crucial foreign exchange source would force economic and political concessions.

However, despite some initial enthusiasm from supporters, remittances rose by 25% in January 2025, reaching $3 billion for the second consecutive month, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

Several expatriates initially attempted to comply as reported by international news agency Al Jazeera. Muhammad Waseem, a barber in Qatar, who temporarily halted his monthly transfer of 4,000 Qatari riyals ($1,096) to his family. However, he soon realised his family’s financial dependence required him to resume remittances, albeit at a slightly reduced amount.

The experiences of expatriates in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE reveal that most prioritise family financial security over political demonstrations. Ahmed Kabeer, a recent graduate working in Riyadh, emphasised that sending money home was a matter of survival, not preference. “If I tell my mother I can’t send money because Khan asked me not to, she’ll probably tell me to go sit in jail with him,” he remarked.

For most overseas Pakistanis, particularly labourers and small business owners, remittances are a financial obligation rather than a discretionary expense.

In 2024, Pakistan recorded its highest-ever remittance inflows at $34.1 billion, a 32% increase from 2023. Analysts attribute this growth to multiple factors:

Depreciation and stabilisation of the Pakistani rupee, prompting expatriates to send larger sums. A crackdown on illegal money transfer channels, increasing reliance on formal banking routes.

Sustained economic dependence on remittances, as most Pakistani households lack alternative income sources.

Sajid Amin Javed, a senior economist at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), explained: Remittances are largely inelastic to political narratives. While some loyalists may temporarily comply, the vast majority have no choice but to support their families.

Despite Khan’s political influence among overseas Pakistanis, the reality of household expenses, education, and medical needs has overridden political sentiment. Pakistan’s remittance economy remains resilient, highlighting the fundamental role of expatriates in sustaining millions of families.