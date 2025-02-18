Pakistan’s exports rise 10.16% to $19.58bn in seven months, imports up 7.08%

Pakistan’s exports grew by 10.16% in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July–January 2024-25), reaching $19.58 billion compared to $17.78 billion in the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports also rose 7.08% during this period, totaling $33.1 billion, up from $30.89 billion in the previous year.

In January 2025, exports stood at $2.92 billion, reflecting a 4.59% increase from $2.79 billion in January 2024. On a month-on-month basis, exports showed a marginal rise of 1.44% compared to December 2024, when they were recorded at $2.91 billion.

Imports in January reached $5.23 billion, marking a 10.04% increase from the $4.76 billion recorded in January 2024. However, they saw a 1.59% decline from December 2024’s figure of $5.36 billion. The cumulative trade deficit for the first seven months of FY25 was recorded at $13.49 billion.

Key export commodities in January 2025 included knitwear (Rs130.49 billion), readymade garments (Rs110.61 billion), bed wear (Rs80.44 billion), rice other than basmati (Rs67.22 billion), and cotton cloth (Rs45.99 billion).

Other significant exports included towels (Rs28.4 billion), basmati rice (Rs21.67 billion), made-up textile articles (Rs20.75 billion), cotton yarn (Rs18.14 billion), and sugar (Rs17.93 billion).

Major imports during the month were petroleum products (Rs144.23 billion), petroleum crude (Rs121.36 billion), palm oil (Rs96.1 billion), liquefied natural gas (LNG) (Rs87.3 billion), electrical machinery (Rs86.1 billion), and plastic materials (Rs64.9 billion). Other high-value imports included iron and steel (Rs60.8 billion), mobile phones (Rs37.65 billion), raw cotton (Rs34.55 billion), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) (Rs29.5 billion).