Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s exports rise 10.16% to $19.58bn in seven months, imports up 7.08%

Trade deficit reaches $13.49bn from July to January; exports hit $2.92bn in January, showing a 4.59% year-on-year increase

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports grew by 10.16% in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July–January 2024-25), reaching $19.58 billion compared to $17.78 billion in the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

Imports also rose 7.08% during this period, totaling $33.1 billion, up from $30.89 billion in the previous year.

In January 2025, exports stood at $2.92 billion, reflecting a 4.59% increase from $2.79 billion in January 2024. On a month-on-month basis, exports showed a marginal rise of 1.44% compared to December 2024, when they were recorded at $2.91 billion.

Imports in January reached $5.23 billion, marking a 10.04% increase from the $4.76 billion recorded in January 2024. However, they saw a 1.59% decline from December 2024’s figure of $5.36 billion. The cumulative trade deficit for the first seven months of FY25 was recorded at $13.49 billion.

Key export commodities in January 2025 included knitwear (Rs130.49 billion), readymade garments (Rs110.61 billion), bed wear (Rs80.44 billion), rice other than basmati (Rs67.22 billion), and cotton cloth (Rs45.99 billion). 

Other significant exports included towels (Rs28.4 billion), basmati rice (Rs21.67 billion), made-up textile articles (Rs20.75 billion), cotton yarn (Rs18.14 billion), and sugar (Rs17.93 billion).

Major imports during the month were petroleum products (Rs144.23 billion), petroleum crude (Rs121.36 billion), palm oil (Rs96.1 billion), liquefied natural gas (LNG) (Rs87.3 billion), electrical machinery (Rs86.1 billion), and plastic materials (Rs64.9 billion). Other high-value imports included iron and steel (Rs60.8 billion), mobile phones (Rs37.65 billion), raw cotton (Rs34.55 billion), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) (Rs29.5 billion).

Previous article
Business confidence rises, but majority still see Pakistan as not heading in right direction: report
Next article
Barkat Frisian IPO hits Rs18.20 per share, raises Rs1.23bn on first day of auction
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.