Torkham border closure enters 22nd day, causing $60 million trade loss

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained shut for the 22nd consecutive day on Saturday, intensifying concerns among traders from both countries facing significant financial losses due to the prolonged closure.

The border has been closed since February 21 following an escalation in tensions between security forces on both sides. The dispute emerged over the construction of structures near the border by Afghan authorities, which Pakistan viewed as a violation of existing agreements. The situation led to an exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of three Afghan soldiers and injuries to eight Pakistani paramilitary personnel.

Efforts to de-escalate tensions led to the formation of negotiation jirgas from both countries, which facilitated a ceasefire. However, scheduled talks between the two sides were delayed on Thursday due to the inclusion of new members in Pakistan’s delegation. No meeting took place on Friday due to a public holiday in Afghanistan, but discussions are expected to resume on Saturday.

The economic impact of the border closure has been severe. Customs officials estimate that bilateral trade losses have reached $60 million over the past 21 days, with daily trade typically amounting to $3 million—$1.6 million in imports from Afghanistan and $1.4 million in Pakistani exports.

More than 5,000 trucks, including those carrying perishable goods, remain stranded, causing heavy financial losses for businesses.

Junaid Makda, president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce (PAJCCI), warned that Pakistan risks losing its status as a key regional trade corridor if such disruptions continue.

He stressed the need for urgent measures to restore cross-border trade and prevent further economic damage. Rising transportation costs and trade restrictions, he added, are not only hurting bilateral business but also weakening Pakistan’s broader economic position.

Makda pointed out that while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government recently reduced the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) to 1% on transit trade, any form of IDC remains an obstacle. He argued that imposing such a levy on transit trade contradicts international commitments and discourages legitimate businesses.

The prolonged closure is also pushing Afghan traders to shift their reliance to Iranian ports such as Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, which could cause lasting harm to Pakistan’s trade network. PAJCCI has been actively engaging with authorities to address these issues, but Makda warned that delays and uncertainty are driving traders away from Pakistani routes.

Under international protocols, Pakistan has an obligation to facilitate trade for landlocked countries like Afghanistan. With mounting losses and growing frustration among business stakeholders, pressure is increasing on both governments to swiftly resolve the crisis and reopen the border for trade and travel.