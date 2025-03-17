Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 1.78 percent during the first seven months  (July-January) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The LSM also dipped by 1.22 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in January 2025 when compared to the same month of last year. The LSM production however increased by 2.09 percent on month-on-month (MoM) in January 2024 as compared to December 2024.
The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.
The main contributors towards overall negative growth of -1.78% are, food (-0.47), tobacco (0.25), textile (0.34) garments (1.55), petroleum products (0.17), automobiles (0.74), cement (-0.46), iron & steel products (-0.57), electrical equipment (-0.55), machinery and equipment (-0.14) and furniture (-2.16).
The production in July-January 2024-25 as compared to July-January 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.
Previous article
Afiniti, FinMin discuss AI expansion
Next article
FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

AstraZeneca to buy EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy biotechnology firm EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion. EsoBiotec’s Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform can genetically modify...

Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump policies

BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.