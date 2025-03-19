TV fee of nearly Rs. 19 billion collected through electricity bills in two years

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that electricity consumers in Pakistan have paid a staggering Rs. 18.86 billion in television fees over the last two years.

This information was disclosed by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, who provided the details in a written response during a session of the National Assembly.

The breakdown of these fees shows that Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) collected Rs. 16.64 billion from consumers across the country through electricity bills under the TV fee category. Meanwhile, K-Electric, the utility provider for Karachi, charged Rs. 2.21 billion for the same purpose.

This massive sum highlights the significant amount being collected from electricity users for TV-related charges over the past two years.