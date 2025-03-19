Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

TV fee of nearly Rs. 19 billion collected through electricity bills in two years

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that electricity consumers in Pakistan have paid a staggering Rs. 18.86 billion in television fees over the last two years.

This information was disclosed by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, who provided the details in a written response during a session of the National Assembly.

The breakdown of these fees shows that Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) collected Rs. 16.64 billion from consumers across the country through electricity bills under the TV fee category. Meanwhile, K-Electric, the utility provider for Karachi, charged Rs. 2.21 billion for the same purpose.

This massive sum highlights the significant amount being collected from electricity users for TV-related charges over the past two years.

Previous article
PAC orders retrieval of Toshakhana records since 1947 for thorough review
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.