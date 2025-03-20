Sign inSubscribe
Changan Pakistan increases prices for Karvaan, Sherpa models by PKR 50,000.

Bookings made before March 31 will be honored at the existing prices

Changan Pakistan has announced a price revision for its Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L and Changan Sherpa Power models, set to take effect on April 1, 2025.

Customers who book their vehicles before March 31 can still avail of the current pricing.

In an official statement, the company said “Bookings made before March 31 will be honored at the existing prices. We appreciate your continued trust in Changan.”

The updated pricing reflects an increase of PKR 50,000 for both models. The Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L, previously priced at PKR 3,049,000, will now be available at PKR 3,099,000.

Similarly, the Changan Sherpa Power 1.2L, which was listed at PKR 2,254,000, will now cost PKR 2,304,000.

The Changan Karvaan 1.2L variant was introduced in March 2024 as an upgrade from its 1.0L predecessor, offering a 79-horsepower engine paired with a five-speed transmission. It has been positioned as an alternative to existing options in the market, particularly in the mid-sized van category.

The model includes projector headlamps, fog lamps, and a high-mounted brake light, along with a beige interior, seating for seven, and features such as dual air conditioning, power windows, and a keyless entry system.

The Changan Sherpa received an upgrade in September 2024 with the introduction of a 1200cc engine, replacing the previous 1.0L version. It features a five-speed transmission, power steering, and a cargo box with a length of 2750mm.

The vehicle is equipped with a 3-point safety belt, steering lock, and a suspension system designed to support utility applications.

Changan has positioned these models to cater to both commercial and family-oriented buyers. The price adjustment reflects market trends and the evolving demand for mid-range utility vehicles in Pakistan.

