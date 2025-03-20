Tesla recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks due to exterior panel defect

Tesla Inc. has issued a recall for 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the United States due to concerns over an exterior panel that may detach while driving.

The issue, identified in the cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, raises safety concerns, prompting the automaker to take corrective action.

According to Tesla, the recall affects vehicles with a defect that could lead to the panel delaminating and detaching. The company has assured customers that Tesla service centers will replace the affected rail assembly at no cost.

This recall follows more than six previous callbacks for the Cybertruck last year, underscoring the challenges Tesla faces with its highly anticipated electric pickup. Despite the announcement, Tesla’s stock remained largely unchanged in premarket trading.