Microsoft to launch three data centers in Malaysia

Microsoft projects that its four-year investment in Malaysia will generate $10.9 billion in revenue and create over 37,000 jobs

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft is set to establish its first cloud region in Malaysia, with three data centers slated to begin operations by mid-2025.

The tech giant made the announcement on Thursday, nearly a year after unveiling a $2.2 billion investment to expand its cloud and AI services in the country.

The new cloud region, called Malaysia West, will be based in the greater Kuala Lumpur area and is expected to go live in the second quarter of the year, said Laurence Si, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia, during a press conference.

While Microsoft did not disclose the data centre capacities, Si reaffirmed that its planned investments remain on schedule despite ongoing global export restrictions on semiconductor chips.

“At this point, everything is status quo for us. We have a good relationship with various stakeholders, and everything we intend to invest in remains on track,” he stated.

Microsoft projects that its four-year investment in Malaysia will generate $10.9 billion in revenue and create over 37,000 jobs. The initiative aims to accelerate digital innovation and position Malaysia as a key cloud and AI hub in Southeast Asia.

