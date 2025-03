U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that India may lower tariffs on American products, according to an interview with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

“I believe they’re going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump stated.

The remarks come amid ongoing trade discussions between the two nations, with the U.S. pushing for greater market access and tariff reductions on its exports to India.