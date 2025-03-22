Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

USC to shut 1,700 outlets, lay off thousands amid delayed privatisation

Senate panel told 11,000 jobs at risk as Utility Stores Corporation faces Rs14bn liabilities

By Monitoring Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production was informed that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is preparing to close 1,700 outlets and reduce its workforce by over 11,000 employees as part of a long-delayed privatisation process.

The state-run retail chain is burdened with liabilities amounting to Rs14 billion, while the value of its immovable assets, last assessed in 2020-21, stands at approximately Rs8.3 billion. 

The committee was told that the USC’s privatisation remains on hold until the completion of a two-year audit, which is expected by August 2025.

Briefing the committee, USC officials said the restructuring plan includes transferring around 5,000 regular employees to a surplus pool, while 6,000 contract and daily-wage workers will not receive any severance benefits. The uncertainty has raised concerns among the workforce, prompting calls for clarity and transparency in the process.

Committee Chairperson Senator Aoun Abbas urged the Ministry of Industries to ensure fair treatment of employees as they face increasing anxiety over job security. He also criticised the absence of the Industries secretary from the session, warning the official to attend the next meeting without fail.

During the meeting, senators also scrutinised the sugar sector, questioning the rise in domestic prices despite the export of 700,000 tonnes of sugar this fiscal year. Abbas pointed out that nearly 44 per cent of sugar mills are owned by political families and raised concerns about price increases following the crushing season.

Officials explained that the Sugar Advisory Board only holds recommendatory powers and does not fix retail prices. It monitors the implementation of the National Sugar Policy and oversees matters related to production, exports, and imports.

Senators called for summoning representatives of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and sugar mill owners in future sessions to probe potential price manipulation in the market. The meeting was attended by Senators Masroor Ahsan, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Husna Bano, and Danesh Kumar, along with USC Managing Director Faisal Nisar Chaudhry and other relevant officials.

Previous article
Power Division, Pakistan Crypto Council in talks to utilise surplus electricity for mining 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan to host first Digital FDI summit in April to attract...

Minister Shaza Fatima says the event will promote Pakistan as a hub for digital innovation and highlight incentives for foreign investors

SBP injects Rs2.12tr into market through conventional and Islamic OMOs

Pakistan Railways revenue hits record Rs88bn through outsourcing, reforms

Rs34.5bn recovered after LHC lifts stay on windfall tax cases

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.