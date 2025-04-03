Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL PMI: Manufacturing growth eases but stays positive

By Press Release

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, posted a reading of 52.7 in March, down from 54.0 in February. A figure above 50 denotes an expansion in activity and below it signifies a contraction.

Humaira Qamar – Head of Equities & Research stated “This was the lowest reading since Sep’24 but remained within the expansion territory. The pace of expansion slowed due to a softer rise in New Orders and Manufacturing Output. New orders & output grew at a slower rate but remained robust, flashing early signs of demand resilience in the economy”

The latest expansion in new orders is driven not only by a recovery in domestic demand but also by rising foreign demand for Pakistani goods. New export orders expanded for the seventh consecutive month and firms credited this to improved quality standards.

Humaira pointed out that the recent dip in goods exports is not concerning. “The recent broad-based decline in goods exports observed in February appears transitory and this was most likely attributable to the fewer number of days during the month.”

The March PMI release comes a week after the latest GDP statistics from PBS. The core advantage of the PMI is its ability to provide up-to-date, accurate and often unique monthly indicators of economic trends while GDP is quarterly and typically lags by a period of 3-5 months.

Humaira acknowledged that GDP growth remains on the weaker side but there are early signs of growth returning and the sector’s outlook remains positive. Her optimism is shared by the survey participants.

“Despite weaker hard data, with PBS recently reporting a 0.2% contraction in industrial activity during October-December 2024, the sectors outlook remains positive. The confidence of survey participants was associated with expectations of easing price pressures as well as accommodative economic and taxation policies.”

Previous article
IMF delegation begins visit to Pakistan to assist in shaping 2025-26 federal budget
Next article
Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows by 7.5% in March 2025
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Nepra approves Rs 1.9/unit quarterly adjustment; Rs 3.02/unit FCA refund for...

Negative quarterly adjustment will apply to all Discos and KE consumers for three months, while KE consumers will get Rs 2.93 billion refunds in their April 2025 bills

Pakistan’s textile exports to be badly hit by new US 29% tariff

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows by 7.5% in March 2025

IMF delegation begins visit to Pakistan to assist in shaping 2025-26 federal budget

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.