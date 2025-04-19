Rwanda’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan for key diplomatic and trade engagement

Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier J. P. Nduhungirehe, will visit Pakistan for an official two-day trip starting April 21. The visit comes at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and is viewed as a significant step forward in the growing diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

During his time in Islamabad, Ambassador Nduhungirehe is expected to hold talks with Senator Dar on strengthening bilateral cooperation. He will also meet with key government figures, including the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Senate, and several Federal Ministers, to explore avenues for broader collaboration.

A central feature of the visit will be the formal inauguration of the Rwandan High Commission in Islamabad—an important milestone in diplomatic ties. The foreign minister is also scheduled to engage with members of Pakistan’s business community to discuss the potential for expanded economic and trade relations. In 2023, Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda were valued at $456k, with Packaged Medicaments being the top export at $275k. Meanwhile, Rwanda’s exports to Pakistan reached $26.8M, with Tea as the primary export product, valued at $26.7M.