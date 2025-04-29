CBD Punjab opens tenders worth Rs12 billion for Nawaz Sharif IT City development

Sign inSubscribe
Maaksons Construction bids Rs4 billion for Package One, Habib Construction submits Rs3.6 billion for Package Two, and a joint Rs3.9 billion bid from Habib Construction and IKAN Engineering for Package Three

By News Desk

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, has opened tenders worth Rs12 billion for the development of the Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSITC), a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting Punjab’s digital economy. 

The initiative is being fast-tracked with the project divided into three packages to streamline the construction process.

On Monday, after evaluating technical bids, the PCBDDA opened the financial proposals for each of the three segments. Maaksons Construction Company submitted the lowest bid of Rs4 billion for Package One, while Habib Construction Services offered the lowest bid of Rs3.6 billion for Package Two. For Package Three, Habib Construction Services and IKAN Engineering Services submitted a joint lowest bid of Rs3.9 billion.

The authority has now begun the financial evaluation process, and contracts will be awarded to the successful bidders shortly.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz described the NSITC as Pakistan’s first project of its kind, highlighting the ambitious vision behind the development. 

She noted that the twin towers planned for the IT City, along with a “plug and play” call center hub, are expected to be completed within the year. The hub will focus on providing IT education and employment opportunities for young people across the province.

News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
