PSO profit plunges 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9MFY25

Despite the overall decline in earnings, PSO’s other income edges up slightly to Rs17.11 billion from Rs16.74 billion recorded last year

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reported a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs10.67 billion for the first nine months of the financial year 2024–25 (9MFY25), marking a 42% decline compared to Rs18.51 billion in the same period last year, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The state-owned oil marketing company’s gross profit also dropped to Rs73.69 billion in 9MFY25, down from Rs92.55 billion during the corresponding period of FY24, reflecting weaker margins and challenging market conditions.

Despite the overall decline in earnings, PSO’s other income edged up slightly to Rs17.11 billion from Rs16.74 billion recorded last year.

Administrative expenses increased by 19%, reaching Rs6.42 billion compared to Rs5.41 billion in the same period of FY24.

Profit from operations fell to Rs62.96 billion in 9MFY25, down from Rs82.01 billion a year earlier, while profit before tax came in at Rs23.92 billion, compared to Rs31.38 billion in the previous year.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) began trading on Tuesday at Rs348.00, with the share price fluctuating between Rs345.00 and Rs359.39 during the session. At the time of submitting its 9MFY25 financial report to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the stock was trading at Rs351.50.

By the end of the session, PSO’s share price closed at Rs357.24, reflecting a gain of Rs7.78 or 2.23%, with a trading volume of 3.38 million shares. The stock’s P/E ratio stands at 8.69. While PSO has gained 101.99% over the past year, it is down 18.94% year-to-date.

The day’s circuit breakers were set between Rs314.51 and Rs384.41, with a 52-week range of Rs154.20 to Rs465.00.

