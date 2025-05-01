Sign inSubscribe
KIA Sportage Price Drop: Too Late, Too Damaging?

By Profit Urdu

KIA Sportage’s price has just been dropped — but has the brand’s respect fallen with it? In this brutally honest exposé, we dive into the real story behind Lucky Motors’ latest move in Pakistan’s auto market. Was it a smart correction or a desperate attempt to salvage a collapsing reputation?

From slashing prices by PKR 1.8 million to rising dealer frustration, black edition gimmicks, failed negotiations, and competitors’ growing shadow — we uncover how one of Pakistan’s most trusted SUVs is now caught in a crisis of perception.

What went wrong with Sportage?

Why are dealers demanding ON money openly?

How did mismanagement and greed ruin KIA’s winning streak?

Whether you’re an auto enthusiast, a buyer, or someone following the chaos in Pakistan’s car market — this is a story you need to hear.

