Pakistan to launch National Fisheries Policy to boost exports and investment

Pakistan is going to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy soon in consultation with all stakeholders, aiming to boost Pakistan’s seafood exports and attract investment.

As per details this would be the first ever policy at national level as presently the fisheries sector is very fragmented. The draft policy has been prepared which would be shared and discussed with stakeholders across the country.

The first consultative meeting with stakeholders is scheduled in Peshawar on May 15 while the same events would be held in Lahore and Karachi on May 20 and May 22, 2025 respectively.

For making this policy draft the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, according to sources, has consulted the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations which has helped draft the policy, which after consultation with stakeholders would be finalized for subsequent approval by the federal cabinet.

On Friday a detailed briefing was given to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry regarding the policy by Fisheries Development Commissioner Mian Aftab Ali, who also presented an overview of the Marine Fisheries Department to the minister on Friday.

The meeting highlighted the ministry’s renewed commitment to revitalizing and modernizing Pakistan’s marine economy. Minister Chaudhry emphasized that a series of consultative workshops will be held in major cities, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore — culminating in a national workshop in Islamabad this June.

“The National Fisheries Policy will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development, enhanced exports, and increased international investment in the fisheries sector,” Chaudhry said. He added that the government is taking a proactive approach to integrate industry feedback and ensure alignment with global environmental and economic standards.

A key initiative discussed was a $3 million project supported by the Global Environment Fund, aimed at curbing marine pollution and protecting Pakistan’s coastal ecosystems. The project will focus on conserving marine biodiversity and promoting eco-friendly fishing practices. “Preserving our marine environment is critical to long-term sustainability,” the minister said.

Chaudhry also announced plans to revitalize the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, which plays a central role in regulating and supporting the local fishing industry. “Korangi remains the backbone of Pakistan’s marine sector. By revitalizing its fisheries authority, we aim to improve governance, compliance, and export capacity,” he noted.

In a major development, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has secured a 25,000-metric-ton tuna quota from the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission, a move expected to significantly boost fish exports and strengthen Pakistan’s position in international seafood markets.

“We are also focusing on strengthening aquaculture, an area with vast untapped potential. With the right investments, we project that aquaculture alone can contribute $200 million over the next two years,” Chaudhry said. He emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure and technology to fully develop the sector.

The quota is granted by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission, of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to promote cooperation among the member countries to ensure management, conservation and optimum utilisation of fish and sea food stocks as well as encourage sustainable development of fisheries based on such stocks.

To further stimulate growth, the minister announced upcoming incentive packages for the fishing industry, including support for fishing vessels, aquaculture equipment, and value-added seafood products. “Our goal is to transform Pakistan into a competitive hub for sustainable seafood production,” he stated.

The meeting also featured a forward-looking proposal from Fisheries Development Commissioner Mian Aftab Ali, who suggested the creation of a Fisheries Development Fund. The minister welcomed the idea, saying such a fund could provide financial stability and promote innovation across the sector.