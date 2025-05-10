Pakistan fully reopens airspace as ceasefire with India takes hold

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights, effectively ending a brief period of restricted aviation operations triggered by recent hostilities with India.

In an official statement, the PAA confirmed, “Pakistan’s airspace has been completely reopened for all types of flights,” adding that “all airports across the country are now available for normal flight operations.” The Authority advised passengers to confirm their travel plans, noting, “Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.”

The restoration of airspace follows an agreement between Pakistan and India on a full and immediate ceasefire, bringing a temporary pause to escalating tensions that had disrupted both civil aviation and regional stability. The airspace had previously been closed due to national security concerns after cross-border strikes and retaliatory military action.

The normalisation of flight operations is expected to bring relief to airlines and travelers alike, as major airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot resume full functionality.