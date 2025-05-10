Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Pakistan fully reopens airspace as ceasefire with India takes hold

PAA lifts flight restrictions after India-Pakistan agreement to halt hostilities; travelers advised to check schedules with airlines

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights, effectively ending a brief period of restricted aviation operations triggered by recent hostilities with India.

In an official statement, the PAA confirmed, “Pakistan’s airspace has been completely reopened for all types of flights,” adding that “all airports across the country are now available for normal flight operations.” The Authority advised passengers to confirm their travel plans, noting, “Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.”

The restoration of airspace follows an agreement between Pakistan and India on a full and immediate ceasefire, bringing a temporary pause to escalating tensions that had disrupted both civil aviation and regional stability. The airspace had previously been closed due to national security concerns after cross-border strikes and retaliatory military action.

The normalisation of flight operations is expected to bring relief to airlines and travelers alike, as major airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot resume full functionality.

Previous article
Kia launches 4th-Gen Sorento facelift in Pakistan with hybrid variants and premium features
Next article
Huawei launches first HarmonyOS laptop, breaking away from Microsoft Windows
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.