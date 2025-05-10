Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Huawei launches first HarmonyOS laptop, breaking away from Microsoft Windows

New desktop-class system features AI tools, custom kernel, and over 2,000 native apps as Huawei deepens response to US tech sanctions

By Monitoring Desk


Huawei has officially unveiled its first laptop powered entirely by HarmonyOS, marking a significant milestone in the company’s move toward technological self-sufficiency in the face of ongoing US trade sanctions. The launch signifies Huawei’s full break from Microsoft Windows, introducing a desktop-class operating system equipped with integrated AI tools and native support for over 2,000 applications.

Unlike earlier versions of HarmonyOS—which were often compared to Android skins—the new iteration has been designed from the ground up for desktop use. It includes a taskbar and dock interface, along with support for traditional multitasking features such as resizable and movable application windows. The company says the OS now runs on its own custom-built kernel, distancing itself further from Android’s framework.

AI features play a central role in the HarmonyOS laptop experience. Huawei’s virtual assistant, Celia, can perform tasks like summarizing documents, preparing presentation slides, and handling other productivity needs directly within the system.

However, the laptop does not support Windows-based applications. Instead, it launches with support for over 2,000 native apps, most of which are popular within China. These include alternatives to global productivity tools, such as WPS Office—a local replacement for Microsoft Office. While Huawei expects the app ecosystem to grow, it currently remains focused on serving Chinese users.

The HarmonyOS laptop is the latest development in Huawei’s ongoing efforts to build alternatives to US-origin technology. After being cut off from Microsoft’s Windows OS and Google’s Android due to US government sanctions, the company accelerated HarmonyOS development to power its smartphones, tablets, and now PCs—signaling a long-term pivot toward full platform independence.

Previous article
Pakistan fully reopens airspace as ceasefire with India takes hold
Next article
Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire between Pakistan and India, sources say
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.