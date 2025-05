NEW DELHI/KARACHI: The Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan remains suspended, four government sources told Reuters, despite the countries reaching a ceasefire agreement on Saturday after days of deadly fighting.

The 1960 treaty regulates the sharing of water from the Indus river and its tributaries between the South Asian nations. India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).