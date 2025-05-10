Kia launches 4th-Gen Sorento facelift in Pakistan with hybrid variants and premium features

Kia Pakistan has officially launched the facelifted fourth-generation Sorento, marking a major upgrade in its SUV lineup with the introduction of hybrid variants for the first time in the country. The new model, unveiled on May 10, 2025, is now available for booking starting May 11, and will be showcased at Kia dealerships nationwide. The refreshed Sorento replaces the outgoing model with significant improvements in powertrain, technology, and comfort, aimed at taking on the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid in the competitive midsize 7-seater SUV segment.

The new Sorento is offered in three variants: a 3.5L V6 petrol engine priced at Rs13,499,000, a 1.6L Turbo Hybrid Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) at Rs14,699,000, and a 1.6L Turbo Hybrid All-Wheel Drive (AWD) at Rs15,999,000. The 3.5L V6 variant produces 276 horsepower and 336 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid models pair a turbocharged 1.6L petrol engine with an electric motor for increased fuel economy and reduced emissions, offering Torque-Vectoring AWD or FWD configurations to suit different driving needs.

Visually, the 4th-gen Sorento brings global design parity with Kia’s latest aesthetic language. The SUV sports redesigned LED headlamps and taillights, an updated grille and bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it now boasts a dual 12.3-inch panoramic digital cockpit, a 12-speaker BOSE® premium surround sound system, 7 leather-wrapped seats, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance features.

Compared to its main rival, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid—which is priced at Rs13,899,000 and delivers 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque with AWD—the Sorento offers a more powerful top-end hybrid option and a broader tech package. Unlike the Santa Fe, which lacks features such as adaptive cruise control, the Sorento’s latest generation is expected to offer a more complete suite of ADAS features in line with its global counterpart.

Kia is also offering an 8-year or 160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, nationwide roadside assistance, and a Key-to-Key trade-in program to enhance the ownership experience.

This launch marks a strategic push by Kia toward electrification and sustainability in Pakistan, broadening its appeal to both performance-focused and eco-conscious buyers. With its elevated pricing and premium offerings, the new Sorento sets a new benchmark for midsize hybrid SUVs in the local market.

.