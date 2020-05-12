Relief package for Afghan refugees announced

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with the Pakistan Post, have announced an emergency cash assistance initiative benefiting the most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The emergency cash is similar to the Federal Government’s Ehsaas emergency cash programme, where vulnerable families receive Rs.12,000 to cover a four-month period.

The emergency assistance will help eligible refugee families to meet their urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNHCR Deputy Representative in Pakistan, Iain Hall, and the Chairman/Director General of Pakistan Post Office Department, Akhlaque Rana, signed an agreement for the disbursement of the emergency cash grants.