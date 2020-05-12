Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Relief package for Afghan refugees announced

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on February 12, 2020, Afghan refugee children stand in front of their home in a refugee camp in Peshawar. - Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, home to an estimated 2.4 million registered and undocumented people who have fled Afghanistan, some as far back as the Soviet invasion of 1979. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Pakistan-Afghanistan-refugees-politics' by Sajjad TARAKZAI

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with the Pakistan Post, have announced an emergency cash assistance initiative benefiting the most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The emergency cash is similar to the Federal Government’s Ehsaas emergency cash programme, where vulnerable families receive Rs.12,000 to cover a four-month period.

The emergency assistance will help eligible refugee families to meet their urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNHCR Deputy Representative in Pakistan, Iain Hall, and the Chairman/Director General of Pakistan Post Office Department, Akhlaque Rana, signed an agreement for the disbursement of the emergency cash grants.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt agencies urged to end all agreements with tobacco companies
Next articleISGS Board accepts MD Mobin Saulat’s resignation
Avatar
Staff Report

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

KP govt plans to build pilot cryptocurrency mining farms

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is planning to build two hydroelectric-powered pilot “mining farms” to capitalise on a bullish global cryptocurrency market, a minister overseeing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Iran keen to expand investment, trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iran has stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties with Pakistan, stating that efforts toward the cause would...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign borrowing soars to $7bn in 8MFY21

Foreign lenders disbursed over $7 billion in loans during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY21), higher by 12 per cent. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt orders closure of business activities on weekends

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday in nine Covid hit districts of the province. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt orders closure of business activities on weekends

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday in nine Covid hit districts of the province. According to...

PM Imran allots over 1,500 housing units to poor workers, widows

China’s Baidu raises $3.1bn from Hong Kong listing

Buzdar approves establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.