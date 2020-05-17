Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to provide growers Rs37bn subsidy on fertilisers

Avatar
By APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would provide Rs37 billion subsidy on fertilisers to growers under its agriculture relief package to cope with the COVID-19 after-effects to maintain food safety and security in the country.

The relief package aims to boost agriculture production, support farmers and enhance per acre farm income to alleviate poverty from the country.

The subsidy would be provided for next Kharif season crop, which began from April this year and would last till October, said a senior official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP, he said a subsidy of Rs925 per bag to DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers and Rs243 per bag on urea and other nitrogen fertiliser had been worked out.

He further informed that estimated urea off-take would be 3.04 million tonnes and DAP was estimated at 0.95 million tonnes for the Kharif season.

The subsidy scheme, the official, said would be implemented by the provinces and the amount would be disbursed through scratch card scheme, already being implemented by Punjab.

He further said the fertiliser share in cost of production for major crops was around 10 to 15 per cent, adding the provision of subsidy would reduce the cost of production for farmer and increase the affordability of farmer to adopt the recommended level of fertiliser nutrient use and best agricultural management practices.

It may be recalled here that the government has announced a fiscal package of over Rs1,200 billion in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of this package, an amount of Rs100 billion has been earmarked for relief to agriculture and small and medium enterprises.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has prepared proposals for incentives to the farmers in various sub-sectors of agriculture to cope with the COVID-19 aftereffects.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved a multi-billion agriculture package to provide the farmers subsidy on fertilisers, reduction in bank mark-up on agriculture loans, subsidy on cotton seed and white fly pesticides and sales tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractors.

Previous article‘Wheat shortage’: KP flour millers announce closure from today 
Next articleGovt to assist foreigners to enhance investment in SEZs: Qureshi
Avatar
APP

13 COMMENTS

  5. i send dap fertiler susidy vouchers scrh no cnic send to 8070 some payment i recived but some donot achive please send me my transaction tid my mobile no 03037194759 cnic no 3660224747405

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Exporters demand customs duty waiver on cotton yarn

KARACHI: Value-added textile exporters have demanded the government to abolish customs duty on the import of cotton yarn in order to support the industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

National workshop on livestock productivity tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Livestock & Dairy Development Board (LDDB) will host a national workshop on Wednesday to discuss "Genetic Improvement of Livestock Breeds in Pakistan". According...
Read more
Business

Lahore, Karachi chambers join hands for trade promotion

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) have decided to make joint efforts to promote...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks close flat after volatile session

KARACHI: Putting an end to its winning streak, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed a volatile session on Tuesday flat, with the indices changing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to raise Rs3.6tr through bonds

The government will raise Rs3,620 billion through the auction of bonds from January to March 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated. According to...
Read more
ECONOMY

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

ISLAMABAD: The annual turnover of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) was recorded around Rs100 billion in the calendar year 2020 as compared to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials PT

Judgment on NAB

A fiasco costing the country $28.7 million The single-minded desire of the Musharraf regime to find some– any– evidence against the Sharifs and the...

Exporters demand customs duty waiver on cotton yarn

No compromise on right to self-determination: Masood

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.