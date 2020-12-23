Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Government proposes major tax exemptions for Electric Vehicles

Advance Withholding Tax to be introduced to discourage ‘on money’ on resale of new cars

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD:In order to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country, the government has decided to offer massive tax exemptions.

As per the Ministry of Industries’ summary related to Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy for four-wheelers, which was approved by the cabinet, only 1pc sales tax would be imposed for locally made EVs up to 50kwh, as well as light commercial vehicles up to 150kwh. Besides, the duty on the import of charging equipment has also been capped at 1pc.

As per the summary, the Federal Excise Duty (FED) does not apply to EVs; the import of plant and machinery for manufacturing of EVs would be duty-free. The government has also removed additional customs duty and accounting services and tax (AST) on the import of EVs.

“Only 1pc tax will be imposed on the import of EV parts for the manufacturers. Apart from tax facilities, the government has also approved waiver of registration and annual renewal fee for EVs in Islamabad,” documents available with this scribe read.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be noted that the ECC had last week ratified the EV Policy for four-wheelers in order rationalise the costs of purchasing and manufacturing electric vehicles in Pakistan.

The inter-ministerial committee constituted by the federal cabinet had finalized the proposals with regard to EV Policy. The proposed fiscal incentives shall remain in force till June 30, 2026.

The EV policy for two-wheel and three-wheel electric vehicles had already been approved by the ECC.

According to documents, individuals interested in EVs (2-3 wheelers and HCVs) may be facilitated through policy intervention which could not be covered in the EV Policy (2-3 wheelers and FICVs) approved by ECC in its meeting held on 10th June 2020. The waiver of additional custom duty and value added tax on imports of EV (2-3 wheelers and HCVs) in CBU condition is proposed till 30th June 2025.

The policy for four-wheelers took time to be finalized due to its inherent complexities and long consultative process with existing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). EV technology is at a formative stage and comparatively expensive viz-a-viz traditional fuel vehicles. Governments throughout the world are trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including disbursement of direct financial subsidy.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet, during its last week’s meeting, also approved the introduction of new taxes on the resale of new vehicles so as to discourage the black marketing of vehicles. According to documents, the unnecessarily long delivery time for vehicles by the manufacturers is a usual complaint. The system is exploited which results in additional payment known as “On Money” (premium) by the buyers.

In order to discourage the practice of premium, additional withholding income tax has been approved on persons who buy locally manufactured cars from the OEMs and subsequently sell it within 90 days of delivery of vehicles.

As per details, a tax of Rs50,000 has been fixed on sale of vehicles of up to 1,000CC. Similarly, Rs100,000 tax has been fixed for sale of vehicles between 1,000CC to 2,000CC, whereas Rs200,000 would be the tax for sale of 2,000CC and above.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCPPA recommends Rs1.52 per unit hike in power tariff
Next articleFBR withdraws 5pc regulatory duty on cotton import
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to welcome HBL on board as a market maker for debt securities on...
Read more
HEADLINES

As long as Khusro Bakhtyar is a cabinet member, conflict of interest will reign

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) Division to consult with the stakeholders for the transfer...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs EAC against imposing more taxes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and directed them against overburdening the masses with...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA likely to notify decrease in power tariff

The electricity rates for consumers are expected to go down by over 61 paisas per unit under monthly fuel cost adjustments for March as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on US stock build, pandemic...

TOKYO: Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in US crude inventories and a resurgence of...

China agrees to open Khunjerab border for trade

Bank Alfalah posts Q1 profit growth of 23pc

Pakistan to resume kinnow export to Iran

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.