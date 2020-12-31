Sign inSubscribe
OGRA notifies massive raise of Rs16/kg in LPG prices for January

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified a record increase of Rs16 per kilogramme in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which will be effective from January 1, 2021.

According to OGRA’s notification, the LPG prices for the month of January are raised by Rs16 per kilogramme, raising the price of an LPG cylinder for domestic users by Rs188 and commercial users by Rs722.

As per details, LPG will now be available at Rs 148/kg and domestic cylinder will be available at Rs1,741, while commercial cylinder at Rs6,697 during the month of January, 2021.

Previously, LPG was available at Rs132 per kg and domestic cylinder was available at Rs 1553 while commercial cylinder was available at Rs5,976 in the month of December, 2020.

Annoyed with already high rates of levy and other taxes in LPG price, LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar has demanded that the government put an end to these taxes, warning that the LPG sector will go on an indefinite strike across the country from January 15 if their demand is not met.

He said that the nonviable policies and high number of taxes have put a negative impact on the LPG industry. “LPG distributors are paying over Rs6 billion in taxes. If this unnecessary burden is not relaxed, then we will have no other choice but to go on a countrywide strike.”

Khokhar also stressed that levy tax on LPG import from the Taftan border must not be imposed, adding that the move would make LPG too expensive for the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that LPG is one of the most environmentally friendly fossil fuels available, besides being cost effective and convenient. It is currently being used as the main source for heating, cooking, and lighting purposes in remote and hilly areas of the country as well. Over 40,000 homes in the country enjoy the benefits of LPG, while more than 10,000 motorists in Pakistan use it in their vehicles.

Staff Report

