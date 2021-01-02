Rashid promises quick action over maligning Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: In a veiled warning towards leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Federal Minister for the Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, has said that action will be taken against anyone using foul language against the Pakistan Army or other state institutions. He also confirmed that the passport of Nawaz Sharif would be expired on February 16, and it would not be renewed.

“This much I can guarantee you, while Sheikh Rashid is the interior minister, if anyone uses unbecoming language against the Pakistan Army, action will be taken and a case registered against them within 72 hours. It won’t even go to 73 hours. Within 72 hours action will be taken,” said the interior minister. The remarks came in the wake of a case filed against Mufti Kifayatullah for anti-military remarks, which has been forwarded to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government, he added.

The minister was speaking to media at a press conference in his home constituency of Rawalpindi, where he criticised the leadership of the PDM, including the movement’s Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The interior minister also spoke about Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the passport issue surrounding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I think it is clear for all to say that the Maulana’s stars are in circulation, and these are the dying throes of his political career,” the interior minister told journalists. “Fazlur Rehman is an Islamic scholar and we respect him for this, but he should keep in mind the respect of Islam and how he is impacting it with his actions.”

“He [Fazl] should talk about Islam and stop dreaming of Islamabad,” Rashid said in a reference to the long march PDM is planning. “The day the PDM members tell the date of the long march, the government will communicate their legal and political rights to them the same day.”

The boisterous minister continued his criticism against the PDM, said that the movement was cracking from within and the recent infighting over the senate polls issue was proof that the parties that composed the PDM could never be on the same page long enough. “The PPP has won and the PDM has lost. The PPP has forced the PDM to get on its knees.”

In response to a question about the PPP chairperson, Rashid said Bilawal is sensible and has played his cards well. He said Bilawal will find a good path for himself. He said that a politician who does not keep the door of dialogue open is not intelligent.

Rashid’s comments come a day after PDM announced that member parties of the alliance will take part in by-polls and decide about Senate elections later. Fazl had said the alliance is “is stronger than before” and rubbished rumours of any internal conflict. While the government is claiming this as a win and proof of the PDM faltering, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the alliance is “is stronger than before” and rubbished rumours of any internal conflict.

Meanwhile Mohsin Dawar, a prominent member of the PDM when the movement began and an independent opposition parliamentarian associated with the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), criticised Sheikh Rashid for his comments about taking action against anyone criticising state institutions.

“Sheikh Rasheed’s over efficient boot polish is bringing shame to the civilian office he holds. Military critics are already facing censorship, imprisonment & even exile, so what more will he do? It’s a shame that with Taliban regrouping, this is what keeps the minister occupied,” tweeted the MNA from the tribal areas.

At the same presser, the interior minister also talked about the visa issues of Pakistanis because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that 200,000 online visa applications were received in one-day after the announcement of online visa facility for 192 countries amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid said Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of 0.2 million illegal Afghan refugees have been blocked, while 1.5 million registered refugees were allowed to stay and 800,000 illegal Afghans were being considered.

He said 100,000 CNIC were being issued daily and those who applied for the first time would be issued in 15 days free of cost, adding that 50 NADRA centers were being providing services 24 hours a day. Moreover, Rashid informed that 300 NADRA mobile vans were visiting far-flung areas for issuing CNIC to facilitate masses at their door step.