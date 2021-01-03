Sign inSubscribe
Razor Wars: What does Gillette’s local manufacturing decision mean for its rivals?

Backed by a commitment by Procter & Gamble to invest heavily in local manufacturing, Gillette’s comeback to Pakistani manufacturing may be more long-lasting this time around. But its main rival Treet is not worried

Ariba Shahid
By Ariba Shahid

On December 17, 2020, Gillette Pakistan announced that they are going to start manufacturing their eponymously branded razors and blades locally, a move that is likely to cause a significant stir in the duopolistic, Rs6 billion Pakistani razor market.

This is not the first time Gillette has tried local manufacturing for its products, having first done so back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when it was still a relatively new business in Pakistan. But the new decision is likely to be somewhat different, and perhaps more long-lasting, backed as it is by Gillette Pakistan’s parent company Procter & Gamble deciding to invest heavily in local manufacturing across a wide variety of its brands (see our cover story of this week for further details).

This story takes a look at Gillette’s history in Pakistan, including its historical decision to stop manufacturing in Pakistan, its current market position, and the impact its decision is likely to have on its biggest local competitor: Treet Corporation, which manufactures its own brand of razors and blades and is the current market leader both by volume and by revenue.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

The author is a business journalist at Profit

1 COMMENT

