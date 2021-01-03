Razor Wars: What does Gillette’s local manufacturing decision mean for its rivals?

On December 17, 2020, Gillette Pakistan announced that they are going to start manufacturing their eponymously branded razors and blades locally, a move that is likely to cause a significant stir in the duopolistic, Rs6 billion Pakistani razor market.

This is not the first time Gillette has tried local manufacturing for its products, having first done so back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when it was still a relatively new business in Pakistan. But the new decision is likely to be somewhat different, and perhaps more long-lasting, backed as it is by Gillette Pakistan’s parent company Procter & Gamble deciding to invest heavily in local manufacturing across a wide variety of its brands (see our cover story of this week for further details).