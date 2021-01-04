Sign inSubscribe
Govt concentrating on speedy, sustainable uplift of merged districts: KP CM

Avatar
By APP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the accelerated and sustainable development of the newly-merged districts as one of the key focus area of his government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing developmental schemes in the merged districts, held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, according to an official handout issued on Sunday.

The administrative secretaries and senior officials of Irrigation, communications and works, local government and public health engineering were present in the meeting.

The CM was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing and new development projects in the merged districts.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CM said that the provincial government is spending huge resources on developmental projects in the merged districts with the aim to bring these backward areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

He further said that no compromise will be made on the quantity and quality of development projects in the merged districts. The developmental projects will be executed in all areas of the tribal districts on equal basis in accordance with the population and needs of the people.

The CM directed the senior officials of all the concerned departments to speed-up the implementation of the development projects and to put in place an effective mechanism of monitoring to ensure the quality of the projects.

He directed the concerned authorities to carry out regular field visits to make sure that the projects are being executed as per the fixed standards besides identifying new schemes in accordance with the genuine needs of the local people and finalising development schemes purely on the basis of merit.

Mahmood said that the merger was aimed at sustainable development and alleviation of these areas. The government will utilise all available resources to uplift the people of these areas.

“The KP government is spending huge resources on the developmental schemes of the merged districts. It is the duty of all concerned departments to ensure that the development projects are executed as per the fixed standards and completed in time, and the benefits of projects reach to the maximum population. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard,” the CM said.

The CM directed the planning and development department to submit a detailed report on all the development projects undertaken in the merged districts during the last two years after reviewing the physical progress and quality of works on those projects.

He also directed the public health engineering department to carry out feasibility study for clean drinking water supply schemes in Sulaiman Khel and Dotani areas of Waziristan, and Mulaguri and Shalman areas of Khyber District.

Previous articleNeed for more multilateralism
Next articleContemporary Climate Change  in Pakistan
Avatar
APP

