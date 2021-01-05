Sign inSubscribe
PERSONAL FINANCE

Bitcoin emergence as ‘digital gold’ could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

Avatar
By Agencies

LONDON: Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan (JPM) said on Tuesday.

Interest in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency has soared this year, with investors viewing bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the depreciating dollar. The rush led to bitcoin prices more than tripling in the past six months to a record peak of $34,800 on Jan. 2.

“Bitcoin’s competition with gold has already started in our mind,” the Wall Street bank’s strategists said in a note, citing recent $7 billion outflows from gold and more than $3 billion of inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

That could mark a new dawn for the volatile digital currency after years as a play for speculators and retail punters.

“Considering how big the financial investment into gold is, a crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency implies big upside for bitcoin over the long term,” JPM said.

Bitcoin is likely to outshine gold as millennials become a more important component of the investment market over time and given their preference for “digital gold” over traditional bullion, JPM added.

With a market capitalisation of $575 billion, the bitcoin price would need a nearly fivefold jump to $146,000 to match the value of private gold wealth held in gold bars, coins or exchange-traded funds, the bank’s note added.

JPM strategists said the upside is conditional on the volatility of bitcoin converging with that of gold in the longer term.

Though JPM sees the possibility of “current speculative mania” propelling bitcoin to between $50,000 and $100,000, it warned that such levels would prove unsustainable until its volatility levels out.

“We note that the spectacular bitcoin rally of the past few weeks has moved bitcoin into more challenging territory, not only in terms of its positioning backdrop, but also in terms of its valuation,” the bank said.

Previous articleStocks close flat after volatile session
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Stocks close flat after volatile session

KARACHI: Putting an end to its winning streak, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed a volatile session on Tuesday flat, with the indices changing...
Read more
MARKETS

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

LONDON: Oil prices rose by around $1 on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+...
Read more
ECONOMY

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

ISLAMABAD: The annual turnover of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) was recorded around Rs100 billion in the calendar year 2020 as compared to...
Read more
World Business News

In sudden u-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE: The New York Stock Exchange said it no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom giants - a shock reversal of an...
Read more
World Business News

How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

NEW YORK: Steve Madden, founder and design chief of a multibillion-dollar eponymous shoe brand, knows something about being sanguine in a tough situation. In 2002,...
Read more
World Business News

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group will close its music streaming platform Xiami Music next month, in a move that marks a step back from its ambitions...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

ISLAMABAD: The annual turnover of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) was recorded around Rs100 billion in the calendar year 2020 as compared to...

US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

In sudden u-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.