Imran reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s unequivocal support for the people of held Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from the “ruthless” Indian occupation.

In a series of late-night tweets to mark the annual Right to Self-determination of Kashmiri Day, the premier noted the United Nations had on January 5, 1949, guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through a plebiscite.

“We observe this day as a reminder to the U.N. and its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people,” he said.

“Despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, generation after generation of the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed to them under the UN Charter and by the UN Security Council,” he said.

“We call on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children; and to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.”

In a subsequent press statement, released by his office, the prime minister noted that around 900,000 occupation forces had turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest militarised zone in the world.

“Post-August 5, 2019, India unleashed a new reign of terror in the region, maintaining an inhuman military siege, perpetrating egregious violations of human rights of innocent people, especially women, children and the elderly with unprecedented impunity, and seeking to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he said.