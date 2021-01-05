Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Imran reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

Avatar
By Staff Report
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid - HP1EF9R1627O7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s unequivocal support for the people of held Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from the “ruthless” Indian occupation.

In a series of late-night tweets to mark the annual Right to Self-determination of Kashmiri Day, the premier noted the United Nations had on January 5, 1949, guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through a plebiscite.

“We observe this day as a reminder to the U.N. and its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people,” he said.

“Despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, generation after generation of the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed to them under the UN Charter and by the UN Security Council,” he said.

“We call on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children; and to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.”

In a subsequent press statement, released by his office, the prime minister noted that around 900,000 occupation forces had turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest militarised zone in the world.

“Post-August 5, 2019, India unleashed a new reign of terror in the region, maintaining an inhuman military siege, perpetrating egregious violations of human rights of innocent people, especially women, children and the elderly with unprecedented impunity, and seeking to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he said.

Previous articleNAB chairperson orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases
Next articleCement despatches grow by 16pc in H1FY21
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Alvi renews support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Family appeals for release of detained Kashmiri activist

ISLAMABAD: The family of a prominent pro-freedom leader from Indian-occupied Kashmir who is being held in a New Delhi jail on trumped-up charges of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed promises justice in Usama murder case

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday assured of justice in Usama Nadeem murder case. Presiding over the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Rasheed said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interior minister grieves with Hazara community, vows justice

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited the protesting families of the 11 coal miners belonging to the minority Shia Hazara community who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday discussed the overall...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N VP says PTI should leave ‘with dignity’ by Jan 31

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the incumbent government should leave by the deadline given by the Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's unequivocal support for the people of held Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from...

NAB chairperson orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases

Williamson, Nicholls hurt Pakistan with triple-century stand

Hyundai Pakistan vows to boost production up to 100pc in Q1CY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.