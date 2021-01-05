Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NAB chief orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases

News Desk
By News Desk

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has issued “instant orders” to close all cases of under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes between private parties.

The development came during a meeting between the NAB chairperson and a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday.

The delegation was led by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman and included Senators Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakaria Usman, former presidents of FPCCI, former KCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Muggo and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PMA).

It may be mentioned here that NAB had decided to refer cases of under-invoicing by the businesses community to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in December 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said that the government had issued an ordinance to limit the powers of NAB and confine its role to government and public corruption, but political parties could not reach a consensus. “As a result, the ordinance lapsed and NAB was given a chance to intervene in every institution of the country, including private businesses and bureaucracy.”

Previous articleWilliamson, Nicholls hurt Pakistan with triple-century stand
Next articlePakistan reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

  1. NAB is all about targeting opposition members. What about under invoicing by public sector organizations and the government itself. or did javed receive a booty?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Stocks close flat after volatile session

KARACHI: Putting an end to its winning streak, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed a volatile session on Tuesday flat, with the indices changing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to raise Rs3.6tr through bonds

The government will raise Rs3,620 billion through the auction of bonds from January to March 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated. According to...
Read more
ECONOMY

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

ISLAMABAD: The annual turnover of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) was recorded around Rs100 billion in the calendar year 2020 as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Business community demands visa-free entry to boost Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: Traders and exporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan have demanded the introduction of a visa-free entry regime for the business community to bolster trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sustained gas supply ensuring export momentum: APTMA Punjab

LAHORE: Sustained supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports with the textile industry working at full...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Tech coming to Pakistan

KARACHI: With Sensor Tower ranking SnackVideo in the top ten Google Play Store apps in the “Video Players & Editors” for Pakistan since mid-December...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Oil producers
MARKETS

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

LONDON: Oil prices rose by around $1 on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+...

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.