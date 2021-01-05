NAB chief orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases

The development came during a meeting between the NAB chairperson and a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday.

The delegation was led by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman and included Senators Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakaria Usman, former presidents of FPCCI, former KCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Muggo and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PMA).

It may be mentioned here that NAB had decided to refer cases of under-invoicing by the businesses community to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in December 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said that the government had issued an ordinance to limit the powers of NAB and confine its role to government and public corruption, but political parties could not reach a consensus. “As a result, the ordinance lapsed and NAB was given a chance to intervene in every institution of the country, including private businesses and bureaucracy.”