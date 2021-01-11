Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR urges traders, taxpayers to make use of electronic payment facility

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged traders and taxpayers to utilise e-payment facilities, as they help reduce cost of doing business and contribute significantly towards improving the ease of doing business.

“On the one hand, traders can electronically pay all import duties and taxes through customs computerized system ‘WeBOC’ at ports and border stations across Pakistan, while on the other hand, taxpayers can also electronically pay income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty sitting in their homes,” said FBR in a statement issued on Monday. “The e-payment system provides round the clock facility to taxpayers and traders to make online payment of customs duties and other FBR taxes as well as provincial cess and stamp duty.”

The facility is available through internet and mobile banking by using more than 15,000 ATMs of 16,000 Over the Counters (OTC) bank branches of commercial banks spreading across the country.

As per the FBR, taxpayers’ confidence and interest in e-payment is growing fast and it can be gauged from the fact that the proportion of number of e-payments of income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty has increased from 6.26pc of total payments during July to December 2019 to 40.5pc during same period of 2020.

Similarly, the proportion of amount deposited in these e-payments has increased from 13.55pc of total payments to 76.5pc during the comparative periods.

“E-payment facility has greatly helped the traders and other taxpayers’ during the Covid pandemic since all transactions can be completed without physical interaction. Currently, 18.6pc of import duties and taxes are being collected by Pakistan Customs through the e-payment system. More than 80,000 consignments consisting of nearly 22pc of total imports were cleared in WeBOC through E-Payment in the last 6 months. Apart from major customs stations including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, the facility is also being availed by importers in remote areas like Taftan and Khunjerab.”

According to the statement, FBR has launched an awareness campaign to enhance the use of e-payment facilities. In this regard, a number of seminars have been conducted to educate trade bodies and customs agents about the benefits of e-payment. The traders can also take advantage of the FAQs section relating to E-payment available on the WeBOC web page.

Previous articleCar sales up 20pc YoY in December
Next articleSindh CNG stations to remain closed till Thursday morning: SSGC
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sugar prices may remain steady as production likely to increase, NPMC told

ISLAMABAD: Production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity and would eventually release pressure on the upward...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed till Thursday morning: SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh closed for three days i.e. from...
Read more
Automobile

Car sales up 20pc YoY in December

The sale of motorcars in Pakistan (excluding KIA) increased 15 per cent year-on-year to 13,870 units in December 2020 when compared with the December...
Read more
HEADLINES

NYT lists Lahore among ‘top places to visit in 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The historic walled city of Lahore was enlisted in 52 dream destinations for tourism lovers to visit in 2021 by the New York Times...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX snaps three-day rally on profit-booking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to sustain bullish momentum from the previous week, as the benchmark index, after crossing 46,000-mark for the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CDWP approves four health projects worth Rs20bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four health sector projects worth over Rs20 billion. The meeting of the CDWP was held...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, spoils Afghan peace process: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said India was supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan and thus posed a serious threat to the region’s...

NYT lists Lahore among ‘top places to visit in 2021’

Aafia refused to sign mercy petition, Washington mission informs IHC

JUI-F seeks dismissal of presidential reference on Senate elections

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.