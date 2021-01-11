IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company to go public in Pakistan, with plans to launch initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

IHIG is Pakistan’s first vacation/fractional ownership company headquartered in London, and is primarily involved in the development and marketing of shared ownership properties in highly desired locations in Pakistan. Being the only vacation/fractional ownership company of the country, IHIG provides exclusive services of international standards to its customers with a strong commitment to its values of reliability, trust and customer satisfaction.

Briefing about their plans, IHIG Pakistan CEO Noorul Asif said, “IHIG has received a tremendous response for its fractional ownership programme. An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster.”