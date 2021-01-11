Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

News Desk
By News Desk

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company to go public in Pakistan, with plans to launch initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

IHIG is Pakistan’s first vacation/fractional ownership company headquartered in London, and is primarily involved in the development and marketing of shared ownership properties in highly desired locations in Pakistan. Being the only vacation/fractional ownership company of the country, IHIG provides exclusive services of international standards to its customers with a strong commitment to its values of reliability, trust and customer satisfaction.

Briefing about their plans, IHIG Pakistan CEO Noorul Asif said, “IHIG has received a tremendous response for its fractional ownership programme. An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster.”

Previous articleAnti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m
Next article5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR constitutes five-member committee on capital market tax reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a five-member consultative committee on capital market tax reforms. According to documents available with this scribe,...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM launches Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system

'SBP's Raast initiative will help boost formal economy, ensure financial inclusion of women, and eradicate poverty from the country'
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan finally notifies GI rules to protect domestic products in int’l market

ISLAMABAD: After a lapse of around 18 years, Pakistan on Monday finally approved and notified geographical indication (GI) rules to protect its domestic products...
Read more
ENERGY

NEPRA notifies Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff under the head 'fuel cost adjustment' (FCA)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices to remain steady as production likely to increase, NPMC told

ISLAMABAD: Production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity, which would release pressure on the upward price...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed till Thursday morning: SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh closed for three days i.e. from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company...

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

LWMC fails to provide clean environment to people of Lahore

Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.