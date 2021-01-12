Khalili, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Wahdat-e Islami called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest including the Pakistan-brokered US-Taliban peace talks.

The delegation, led by former Afghan president Muhammad Karim Khalili, arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a two-day visit. It is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

During the meeting, Qureshi reiterated Islamabad’s stance that there was no military solution to the long-running Afghan conflict, saying only political dialogue could resolve the conflict.

Welcoming the progress made during the on-again, off-again intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi expressed optimism about the second round of talks being held in Doha.

He emphasised that the regional peace was linked to the stability in Afghanistan and expressed satisfaction over the progress in intra-Afghan dialogue, saying it provides a unique opportunity to the Afghan leadership which must be seized for peace in the country.

Qureshi regretted that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and we have presented irrefutable evidence in this regard before the world community.

The foreign minister shared that the government was taking concrete steps for the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that Pakistan has also introduced a new visa policy to facilitate the Afghans.

Khalili thanked the foreign minister for hosting the Afghan refugees over the last many decades and praised Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.