Digital technology

By Editor's Mail

In the world today, digital technology is evolving with each passing day. Though there have been many fields benefitting from digital technology, it is the marketing field that has been thriving a lot on digital technology. And most marketing companies out there are getting rich through larger benefits from the technological advances available. Knowledge is the best and safest treasure to acquire as the saying goes. With due knowledge and great confidence, we humans can rise up to the new challenges posed by future. An in-depth study begets more knowledge. More interestingly enough, I still remember the difficulties and comprehensive academic procedures we students had faced in acquiring a master’s in computer applications- MCA- during those 2000s college days in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Nowadays, marketing has to be multifaceted, coping with all kinds of competitive trends out there. For instance, product management, promotion and selling are some of the key areas to be covered by the marketing strategies. Besides this, this dynamic digital marketing world has just got a plethora of revelations. According to a recent survey conducted, almost 93% of the online interactions start with a search engine. On the other side, GetResponse says that the email marketing has been evolving as trustworthy and more relevant like never before. All these interesting revelations point to a clear paradigm shift towards the digital world. That is why the digital marketing matters the most. Apart from making big bucks through wider reach and best output, the digital marketing helps improve the business tie-ups between the marketing companies and the clientele. In short, the digital technology and digital marketing are all real money spinners. The message is clear and even louder across the board.

P Senthil Saravana Durai 

Mumbai 

