PM Imran directs provinces to protect green areas

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the provinces to evolve a coordinated strategy and monitoring mechanism regarding plantation drive and protection of the green areas.

Chairing the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development here on Thursday, the prime minister said that environmental pollution is a silent killer, which adversely affects people’s health.

Emphasising the importance of protection of the environment, the premier called for taking timely steps to avoid adverse effects of the menace in big cities. He said that the incumbent government has taken various steps on war footing for environmental protection.

Stressing the importance of provision of data for land record digitisation, Imran said it will help in better planning and checking land grabbers. He urged for securing green areas in construction projects in the capital.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam apprised the meeting of the consultation process on piloting building codes with housing schemes and controlling the urban flooding in big cities.

