Seth Abid: Pakistan’s ‘pious’ smuggler, mythmaker, and the last of the outlaws

Ruddy faced, small in stature, and unimposing in his demeanor, the normalcy of Seth Abid Hussain betrayed the extraordinary life he lived. In the presence of important, powerful, men one expects to feel daunted. But amongst a crowd, the Seth was unassuming. A shadowy figure that possessed an easy confidence when he had to speak, but maintained a stock disposition of reserved silence. His death, much like his person, was shockingly normal, and he died as one would expect any normal 85 year old to – of sickness in a hospital bed.

On the surface, at the end of his life at least, shockingly normal is very much what he was. An ordinary old man that happened to be very wealthy, and used some of that wealth for charitable causes. In death he was remembered as a philanthropist, the founder of the Hamza Foundation for deaf and dumb children, one of the first and largest donors to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, and a real estate developer that was once the largest property owner in Lahore.