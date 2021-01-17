Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SSGS starts crackdown against compressors; restores supply to Sindh CNG stations

Illegal usage of gas compressors has led to widespread gas shortage.

Avatar
By TLTP

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) launched a crackdown against the illegal use of gas compressors on Sunday.
A spokesperson has said that the installation and use of gas compressors is an illegal act. The Balochistan High Court has directed to act against those involved in this illegal act, the spokesperson said.
People across the country using gas compressor to suck in more gas to increase the gas flow resulting in a situation of widespread gas shortage.
An official of the SSGC had earlier said that the low pressure is because of the illegal use of compressor by some people. The illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in several cities. The gas companies have constituted special teams to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.
Moreover, several domestic consumers use a fridge compressor to suck in more gas to increase gas flow at their homes, which is said to be a dangerous and illegal practice.
Domestic and industrial consumers are facing shortage of gas across Pakistan since the winter season fell.
Meanwhile, after a six-day closure, CNG stations reopened on Sunday across Sindh. Initially, SSGC had announced the closure of CNG stations for three days starting January 11 in wake of the gas crisis that has gripped the country.
The duration, however, was extended and after another 24 hours delay, the gas stations reopened at 8:00 am on Sunday.

Previous articleBank of Punjab and Reall sign MoU for promotion of low cost housing in Pakistan
Next articleRupee likely to remain stable against dollar this week
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

  1. ompressed Natural Gas has put Off NG for homes for meals at home. It appears Natural Gas ompression stations will emerge as urgent measures be adopted by the bodies/stakeholders. The Ministry benefits genrously to all stake holders in Pakistan ELETRI TRANSPORT, battery, hybrid, Eletri battery. Goernments initiatie for Hybrid, batteries whih are NIKEL METAL HYDRITE BATTERY FOR HYBRID NEEDS. pLEASE STOP ALL SUPPLIES FOR GAS IMMEDIATE EFFET.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to reduce electricity, POL prices to boost economic activities

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Ilyas Khan has said that the government should reduce electricity and petroleum prices in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Late income tax returns filers unlikely to face penalty

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided not to impose a penalty on late filers across the board owing to technical and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee likely to remain stable against dollar this week

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee is likely to remain stable or weaken marginally against the United States dollar in this week starting from January 18. The Pakistani...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank of Punjab and Reall sign MoU for promotion of low cost housing in Pakistan

With a housing backlog of 9 million homes and an annual housing shortfall of 270,000 homes, the need in Pakistan is huge. Besides the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Summary to import 500k tonnes of sugar being moved to ECC: Hammad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that a summary for importing 500k tonnes of sugar is being moved to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan refused LNG supply for February

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers have refused to provide Pakistan with gas in the month of February. According to local media reports that surfaced on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SSGS starts crackdown against compressors; restores supply to Sindh CNG stations

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) launched a crackdown against the illegal use of gas compressors on Sunday. A spokesperson has said that the...

Bank of Punjab and Reall sign MoU for promotion of low cost housing in Pakistan

Cherat Packaging to invest Rs1 billion in polypropylene plant

Servis: the iconic shoe company doubles down on its tyre manufacturing business

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.