Punjab launches EODB application, monitoring dashboard

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched the ease of doing business (EODB) application and monitoring dashboard to raise awareness on government’s reforms and to ensure their effective utilisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the application would ensure guidance for business startups, while the dashboard would help improve the efficiency of reform processes and promote transparency.

He said reforms were underway to expedite the resolution of land-related disputes in courts. “In this regard, the establishment of civil courts will be an important milestone in the Punjab government’s EODB reform agenda.”

The provincial minister noted that countries around the world were providing facilities to increase investment during the Covid-19. To participate in this global race, we also need to review our rules, he added.

Hashim Jawan directed the law department to ensure necessary amendments in all business-related laws at the earliest.

“A dashboard should be set up to monitor amendments to all relevant laws. The business facilitation targets set for January 2020 should be met by mid-February,” the minister stated.

He lauded the performance of the Planning and Development Board in implementing the reforms agenda to facilitate businesses and congratulated the board on the launch of EODB app.