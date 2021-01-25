Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices steady as lockdowns curb US stimulus optimism

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Monday as support from US stimulus plans and jitters about supplies competed with worries about the impact on demand from renewed coronavirus lockdowns.

Brent crude futures for March fell 8 cents, or 0.1pc, to $55.33 a barrel by 1336 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for March was down 7 cents, or 0.1pc, at $52.20.

“Sentiment was buoyed by expectations for a blockbuster coronavirus relief package … (but) the tug of war between stimulus optimism and virus woes is set to continue,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

US lawmakers are set to lock horns over the size of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package proposed by President Joe Biden. The stimulus would support the economy and fuel demand.

European nations, major consumers, have imposed tough restrictions to halt the spread of the virus, while China reported a rise in new Covid-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world’s largest energy consumer.

Barclays raised its 2021 oil price forecasts, but said rising cases in China could contribute to near-term pullbacks.

“Even though the pandemic is not yet slowing down, oil prices have good reasons to start the week with gains,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen from Rystad Energy.

Supply concerns have offered some support. Indonesia said its coast guard seized an Iranian-flagged tanker over suspected illegal fuel transfers, raising the prospect of more tensions in the oil-exporting Gulf.

“A development that always benefits prices is the market turbulence that conflicts create,” Tonhaugen added.

Libyan oil guards halted exports from several main ports in a pay dispute on Monday.

Output from Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz field was disrupted by a power outage on Jan. 17.

Previous articleChina’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate
Next articleCentre, provinces lauded for ensuring steady supply of wheat across country
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

China’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices edge lower as Covid-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects

JEDDAH: Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Monday as renewed Covid-19 lockdowns raised fresh concerns about global fuel demand. Brent crude futures...
Read more
World Business News

Nissan commits to UK after Brexit trade deal

LONDON: Japanese carmaker Nissan on Friday committed to its future in Britain, home to the group’s largest European factory, citing the country’s Brexit trade...
Read more
World Business News

Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis

DHAKA: Bangladesh will buy 100,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar, putting aside a rift over the Rohingya refugee crisis as the government races to...
Read more
World Business News

Boeing’s fleet to fly on 100pc biofuel by 2030

SEATTLE: Boeing Co said it will begin delivering commercial airplanes capable of flying on 100pc biofuel by the end of the decade, calling reducing...
Read more
World Business News

Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers on Friday rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm reform laws for one-and-half years, warning they would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

KSE-100 up 219 points, regains 46,000 level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note, with the indices accumulating gains all day long amid improved investor...

CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

PM suggests five-point framework to fight pandemic, recover economies

1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.