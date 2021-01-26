Turkey-Pakistan cargo train service to be launched soon: envoy

KARACHI: Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak on Tuesday held meetings with members of leading trade bodies of Pakistan to discuss possibilities of enhancing trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the consul general stated that a cargo train service between Istanbul and Islamabad would soon be inaugurated. “This initiative, with a transit time of 9-10 days, will go a long way in the promotion of bilateral trade,” he added.

The envoy also offered to organise a road show of Turkish products in Pakistan, expressing optimism that the volume of bilateral trade would enhance further in the post-coronavirus world.

He assured the FPCCI of his support to the initiative undertaken by FPCCI and Turkey’s JBC for the joint activities between both countries.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tolga Ucak stressed the need to encourage joint ventures in different sectors of the economy. “Turkey can assist in setting up a tram service system in Karachi, particularly at the coastal line of sea view, which would change the face of Karachi and become a tourist attraction,” he stated.

Keen on strengthening trade and investment ties between the business communities of the two countries, the Turkish CG assured that the commercial section of Turkish Consulate in Karachi is ready to fully assist the city’s business & industrial community intending to improve trade and investment ties with their Turkish counterparts.

To deal with trade-related conflicts and protect the interest of customers, he suggested forming a private-to-private sector committee between the two countries.