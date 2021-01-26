Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Turkey-Pakistan cargo train service to be launched soon: envoy

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak on Tuesday held meetings with members of leading trade bodies of Pakistan to discuss possibilities of enhancing trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the consul general stated that a cargo train service between Istanbul and Islamabad would soon be inaugurated. “This initiative, with a transit time of 9-10 days, will go a long way in the promotion of bilateral trade,” he added.

The envoy also offered to organise a road show of Turkish products in Pakistan, expressing optimism that the volume of bilateral trade would enhance further in the post-coronavirus world.

He assured the FPCCI of his support to the initiative undertaken by FPCCI and Turkey’s JBC for the joint activities between both countries.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tolga Ucak stressed the need to encourage joint ventures in different sectors of the economy. “Turkey can assist in setting up a tram service system in Karachi, particularly at the coastal line of sea view, which would change the face of Karachi and become a tourist attraction,” he stated.

Keen on strengthening trade and investment ties between the business communities of the two countries, the Turkish CG assured that the commercial section of Turkish Consulate in Karachi is ready to fully assist the city’s business & industrial community intending to improve trade and investment ties with their Turkish counterparts.

To deal with trade-related conflicts and protect the interest of customers, he suggested forming a private-to-private sector committee between the two countries.

Previous articleForeign investors repatriate $892.3m profit in 1HFY21
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Foreign investors repatriate $892.3m profit in 1HFY21

Repatriation of profits and dividends remains 6.7pc higher when compared with $836m in the first half of FY20
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Valuation of PSM’s core assets likely to be completed by 31st

ISLAMABAD: The valuation of core assets of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which will be transferred to a new subsidiary, is underway and the exercise...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

‘Word Bank pledges $2bn for Punjab uplift’

Dr Firdous says WB will invest the amount in five important areas, including girls’ education, clean & green Pakistan and governance standards
Read more
ECONOMY

ECC may approve upward revision in OMCs’ margin on petrol, HSD

Petroleum Division has proposed Rs0.45 per litre hike in OMCs' margin on MS and HSD
Read more
HEADLINES

KP CM announces Rs2bn package for district Karak

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has announced a package of Rs2 billion for the provisiion of gas for district Karak. He...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

NAB not pursuing tax cases against business community, says chairman 

Javed Iqbal says over Rs480bn recovered in three years; laments propaganda against anti-graft watchdog
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

‘Word Bank pledges $2bn for Punjab uplift’

Dr Firdous says WB will invest the amount in five important areas, including girls’ education, clean & green Pakistan and governance standards

ECC may approve upward revision in OMCs’ margin on petrol, HSD

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’

KP CM announces Rs2bn package for district Karak

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.