Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Bulls maintain control as index gains 170 points

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Optimistic sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) once again on Wednesday. Indices traded in green all day long while volumes remained decent.

Global equity markets, on the other hand, showed a negative trend, whereas crude oil prices inched up from the previous close; WTI crude oil price appreciating 0.70pc to $52.98 while Brent crude price rising 0.74pc to $56.05 (As at 3:51pm PST).

“Key decisions to be taken in today’s ECC meeting kept the interest alive at the bourse, with technology, cement and refinery stocks contributing significantly,” a report issued by Arif Habib Ltd read. “Overall, the index gained over 400 points intraday, but profit booking in E&P and banking sectors brought the net gains to around 170 points by the end.”

MARKET SUMMARY

Reminiscent of the first two sessions of the week, the benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the green throughout the day, recording its intraday high at 46,698.33 after accumulating 410.95 points. It settled higher by 170.75 points at 46,458.13.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index gathered 400.25 points to end at 74,008.61, while the KSE All Share Index added 111.27 points, closing at 19,370.27.

The overall market volumes inched up from 603.23 million shares in the previous session to 610.63 million shares. Average traded value also increased from $166.9 million to $180.6 million. Azgard Nine Ltd (ANL +0.56pc), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL +1.92pc) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +6.40pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 40.21 million, 39.63 million and 37.01 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that kept the benchmark index in green included technology & communication (+71.03 points), cement (+64.70 points) and oil & gas exploration (+28.51 points). TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +68.61 points), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MARI +30.61 points) and Lucky Cement Ltd (+18.74 points) remained the top contributors.

Adding 3.13pc to its cumulative market capitalization, the refinery sector ended as the session’s top performer, with Attock Refinery Ltd (ATRL 2.00pc), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (PRL 3.27pc) and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BYCO 1.13pc) posting decent gains.

On the financial side, Hinopak Motors Ltd (HINO +3.04pc) announced earnings per share of Rs1.23 for 3QFY21 (Rs25.77 last year); Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HCAR +1.93pc) declared an EPS of Rs5.26 for 3QFY21 (Rs0.29 last year); whereas Bank AL Habib Ltd (BAHL -2.62pc) reported an EPS of Rs16.03 for FY20 (Rs10.05 in FY19).

Previous articleOil above $56 as lower US stockpiles outweigh Covid and demand concerns
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC accepts petition challenging mandatory online filing of tax appeals

ISLAMABAD: A single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday accepted a petition challenging the decision of FBR regarding...
Read more
ECONOMY

FPCCI laments hike in cement, steel prices

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has deplored the unusual hike in cement and steel prices, urging the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

New ADB partnership strategy to lift Pakistan’s growth, economic stability

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has endorsed a new 5-year country partnership strategy (CPS) to help restore economic stability and growth in Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP to 1.5pc for 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised Pakistan’s GDP growth rate forecast upward to 1.5 per cent for the current fiscal year (FY21) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

No plans to privatise Roosevelt Hotel, govt assures Senate

Following the opposition raising suspicion over the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel, a PIA-owned luxury hotel in New York, the government on Tuesday assured the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ministries warned of action over slow progress of CPEC projects

A cabinet body overseeing the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has directed the ministries concerned to speed up work, warning of action...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

‘Crazy and evil’: Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies

LONDON: Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him...

New ADB partnership strategy to lift Pakistan’s growth, economic stability

Starbucks sales miss as virus spike keeps customers at home

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Davos In Desert’ amid pandemic

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.