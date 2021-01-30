Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

White House says US-China trade deal among issues in broad review

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including the US-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January 2020, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Asked if President Joe Biden viewed the deal as still in effect, she told a White House briefing: “Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward.”

Psaki said the Biden administration was focused on approaching the U.S.-China relationship “from a position of strength, and that means coordinating and communicating with our allies and partners about how we’re going to work with China.”

Trump signed the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2020, easing a nearly 18-month trade war in which US and Chinese goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars were hit by tit-for-tat tariffs, slowing trade between the world’s two largest economies.

Under the deal, Beijing promised to boost purchases of US agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion above 2017 levels over two years. But its purchases fell far short in 2020.

Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, this month released an analysis showing that China’s purchases of US goods in 2020 fell 42pc short of the commitment Beijing made in the trade agreement.

No comment was immediately available from the White House on whether the Biden administration was actively considering withdrawing from the interim trade deal.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also flagged a comprehensive review of China’s implementation of the trade deal in written responses to questions from lawmakers last week and said Washington would work with allies to address “abusive” practices by the world’s second-largest economy.

Doug Barry, spokesman for the US-China Business Council, said it made sense for the Biden team to review the trade deal and other Trump policies, but downplayed concerns about any imminent cancellation.

“We don’t read too much into the process at this point. China has 11 more months to fulfil its promises to purchase an additional $200 billion in US products,” he told Reuters.

Barry noted that China had already made significant purchases of agricultural products, boosting jobs in that sector, and said Chinese officials had signalled that they planned to meet their commitments under the trade agreement.

“Doing so is key to eventually rolling back mutually harmful tariffs on each other’s goods which have cost American jobs, reduced

Previous articleOil rises but remains rangebound as OPEC cuts offset virus fears
Next article‘PM fully focused on boosting economy, reducing inflation’
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

US consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December amid renewed business restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises but remains rangebound as OPEC cuts offset virus fears

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Friday but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine...
Read more
World Business News

J&J vaccine adds to Covid-19 armoury with 66pc global trial efficacy

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66pc effective in preventing Covid-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants,...
Read more
Automobile

New Toyota tech unit promises world’s safest drive

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its Woven Planet research unit at a virtual media event on Friday, promising to deliver the world’s “safest mobility”...
Read more
World Business News

Hyundai wrestles with the risks of embracing Apple

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO: Executives in Hyundai Motor Co Group are divided over a potential tie-up with Apple Inc, with some raising concerns about becoming a...
Read more
World Business News

Oil little changed as weaker dollar offsets demand worries

NEW YORK: Oil was steady on Thursday as the impact of a weaker dollar and big US crude inventory drawdown offset concerns that delays...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil rises but remains rangebound as OPEC cuts offset virus fears

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Friday but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine...

FBR notifies removal of additional customs duty on 174 tariff lines

Implementation on EV Policy delayed as govt yet to finalise draft ordinance

Weekly inflation up 0.52pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.