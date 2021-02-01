Petrol price increased by Rs2.7 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by Rs2.7 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs111.90 per litre from February 1 against its existing price of Rs109.2 per litre.

According to notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised from Rs113.19 per litre to Rs116.07 per litre, an increase of Rs2.88 per litre.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs76.65 per litre to Rs80.19 per litre, showing hike of Rs3.54 per litre while the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs3 per litre, from Rs76.23 per litre to Rs79.23 per litre.

The prices would remain effective till February 15.