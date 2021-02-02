Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Federal ministries, provinces asked to prioritise CPEC projects in PSDP 2021-22

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development has directed all federal ministries as well as provincial governments to give priority to CPEC projects in the next year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

As per details, the planning department has asked all ministries/divisions to identify core projects with tangible deliverables that may be undertaken on priority with adequate funding for early completion during the next year.

As per Public Finance Management Act 2019, no new project that has not been technically approved would be made part of the development budget.

It may be noted that the government has enhanced the approving powers of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) from Rs60 million to the limit of Rs2,000 million, with objectives that new viable projects may be quickly processed and approved at DDWP level for timely initiation and effective implementation to avoid cost overrun of new projections in future.

The ministry also asked the concerned to observe the provisions of 18 amendments while working out the project-wise proposals for PSDP 2021-22.

Shahzad Paracha

