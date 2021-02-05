Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: As the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is expiring on the 11th of this month, no progress has so far been made with regard to the renewal of the agreement, it was learnt on Friday.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, informed this scribe that a high-powered meeting on Pak-Afghan transit trade was held in Islamabad in December last year. “During the meeting, Pakistan presented its proposals for the new Pak-Afghan Transit and Trade Agreement to the Afghan authorities but no response has been received so far on the recommendations,” he added.
Sarhadi said if a new trade agreement is not signed by 11th Feb, then the “unfavorable” agreement of 2010 will automatically be renewed for the next five years.
He recalled that the first Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement was signed in Geneva in 1965, which lasted for 45 years. Under this agreement, all goods from Karachi port to Peshawar and Chaman were supplied by rail, giving Pakistan Railways a Rs7 billion profit per annum.
“But under the 2010 agreement, certain private truck companies, after getting registered with the FBR, took over the cargo business, causing colossal losses to the government exchequer. This reduced Pak-Afghan transit trade by 70pc.”
Sarhadi said the traders had proposed that the new agreement must include the supply of transit and trade goods from Karachi port to Peshawar and Chaman through railways and loose cargo, as this would not only help the government generate revenue, but would also facilitate the traders in terms of hassle-free supply of goods.
Meanwhile, talking to this scribe, Pak-Afghan Chamber Vice President and Afghan businessman Khan Jan Alokozai said that Pak-Afghan transit trade has taken a massive hit in the recent past due to lack of trust [between governments] and non-renewal of agreements.
“The Afghan government had proposed in the last meeting that the new agreement should be in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international laws, but this was probably unacceptable for Pakistan as they raised some objections on the issue,” he said. “If we do not move towards a new agreement, the 2010 agreement will be extended.”
- Advertisement -
Previous articleWomen, transgender persons benefiting alike from Kamyab Jawan loan scheme 
Next articleUS trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Govt to roll out historic package for farmers soon: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will soon roll out a historic package for the country's farmers. The PM promised this...
Read more
ECONOMY

Exports cross $2bn for fourth consecutive month

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in eight years, Pakistan's exports have crossed the $2-billion mark for four successive months (Oct-Jan FY21), data released by the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Women, transgender persons benefiting alike from Kamyab Jawan loan scheme 

LAHORE:People across the gender spectrum; men, women and transgender persons, are benefitting from Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan (Youth Entrepreneurship) Scheme launched in October 2019. Tehzeeb,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power sector’s circular debt likely to swell to Rs2,587bn till June

ISLAMABAD: The power sector's circular debt has been increasing is likely to increase to Rs2,587 billion till June. Sharing the projected figures, sources told Profit that...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision over Rs1.95 per unit power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reserved its judgment over the tariff hike of Rs1.95 per unit and will take a...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP confiscates records of two major poultry feed mills 

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday carried out a search and inspection operation of two major poultry feed mills to confiscate...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Europe in battle to overcome economic lag vs US, Asia

Europe’s slow vaccine roll-out means its economic recovery could lag behind upturns in the United States and Asia unless it can get the programme...

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

US trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.