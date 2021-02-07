Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF chief seeks more help for low-income countries

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The head of the IMF on Friday urged advanced economies to provide more resources to low-income countries, warning of an emerging “Great Divergence” in global growth that could risk stability and trigger social unrest for years to come.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters that 50% of developing countries were at risk of falling further behind, which raised concerns about stability and social unrest.

To avert bigger problems, she said rich countries and international institutions should chip in more. She also urged heavily indebted countries to seek debt restructuring sooner rather than later, and to boost conditions for growth. “Last year the main focus was on the ‘Great Lockdown.’ This year we face the risk of ‘Great Divergence,’” Georgieva told reporters during a video conference.

“We estimate that developing countries that have been for decades converging in income levels will be in a very tough place this time around.”

Setbacks for living standards in developing countries would make it much more difficult to achieve stability and security for the rest of the world, she said.

“What is the risk? Social unrest. You can call it a lost decade. It may be a lost generation,” she said.

Georgieva said advanced economies had spent about 24% of GDP on average on support measures during the pandemic, compared to 6% in emerging markets and 2% in low-income countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to end discounted tariff for fertiliser firms
Next articleImran Maniar takes charge as SSGC managing director
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s central bank said on Sunday it had banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and suspended it for...
Read more
World Business News

Wall Street Week Ahead: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

NEW YORK: As the trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares and other social media favorites recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress...
Read more
World Business News

Covid-19: China approves Sinovac vaccine for general public use

China's drug authorities have given "conditional" approval for a second Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac's CoronaVac jab, the pharmaceutical company said Saturday. The vaccine has already been...
Read more
World Business News

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

While initial protests were started by rice and wheat growers from northern Indian who camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi, support for them has been growing especially in states not ruled by PM Narendra Modi's party
Read more
World Business News

Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where’s the password?

FRANKFURT: German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There’s only one problem: they can’t...
Read more
MARKETS

S&P 500, Nasdaq scale new highs on stimulus progress, job market rebound

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to end discounted tariff for fertiliser firms

The government is set to end concessionary gas tariff for Fatima and Engro Fertilizer plants by the middle of the year. The two fertiliser companies...

With high-end, value addition products, Challenge Fashion propels Pakistan’s textile industry to do better

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

Wall Street Week Ahead: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.