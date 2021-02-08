BRT Peshawar to add 30 new buses to its fleet

PESHAWAR: Thirty more buses have been acquired from China for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)-Peshawar, a statement issued on Monday read.

According to the BRT spokesman, 30 new buses have left China to join the BRT fleet in Peshawar, which would further enhance commuting facilities for passengers.

He said that these 18-meter long buses would run on Express Route, the most popular route among passengers with no frequent stops.

“The BRT administration is endeavouring to provide best possible commuting facilities to its people,” he maintained, adding the new fleet of 30 buses would accommodate around 3,750 more passengers on a daily basis.

“The number of buses in BRT service will rise to 158 after the induction of new vehicles,” the statement read.

Work on the PTI’s flagship BRT project was launched in Oct 2017 by former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak, who had set a six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the overall cost.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated on August 13, 2020.