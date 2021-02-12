$480m deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts: SBP chief

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Raza Baqir said on Friday that as many as 86,000 Pakistanis living in 97 countries have opened accounts through Roshan Digital.

“As a result, nearly $480 million have been parked into these accounts,” he said. “This signifies a noteworthy jump from $425 million that were deposited by overseas Pakistanis as of February 4, 2021.”

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.