GOVERNANCE

Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinobio Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved China’s CanSinoBio Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday.

“Yes, Correct,” Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country’s Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine.

CanSinoBIO last week released interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7pc efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98pc success rate in stopping severe infections.

