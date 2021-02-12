Tractor production up 50pc in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The production of farm tractors in the country surged 50.7pc year-on-year to 26,848 units during the first seven months (July-Jan) of the current financial year (2020-21), as against the production of 17,354 units in the corresponding period of last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the production of pickups increased 20.01pc to 10,417 units from 8,680 units last year.

As many as 5,389 units of LCVs, vans and jeeps were manufactured during 7MFY21 as compared to 2,480 units in the same months of last year, showing a significant increase of 117.29pc YoY.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also increased by 4.87pc, from 72,337 units in 7MFY20 to 75,867 units in the ongoing fiscal.

The production of trucks, however, declined 16.6pc to 1,738 units as compared to 2,084 units last year, while the output of buses plunged to 332 units during the period under review from 364 units last year, showing a decrease of 8.79pc.

On the other hand, the production of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country increased to 1,112,058 units during the period under review from 949,547 units last year, showing a growth of 17.11pc.